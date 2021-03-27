Italy's population hit by record low birth rate and highest death toll since world war two

Italy's gap between births and deaths in 2020 widest since 1918 during the Spanish flu epidemic.

Italy's population fell by almost 384,000 last year, following record low births and the highest number of deaths since world war two, according to new data released by national statistics agency ISTAT.

The population trend, in decline since 2015, has been amplified by the effects of the covid-19 pandemic said ISTAT, likening the drop to the equivalent of a city the size of Florence vanishing from the map.

ISTAT said 746,146 deaths were registered in 2020, almost 112,000 more than 2019, an increase of 17.6 per cent compared to the previous year, reports news agency ANSA.

There were 404,104 babies born in Italy 2020 - down by almost 16,000 compared to the year before - in the lowest birth rate since records began in 1861.

On 31 December 2020 Italy's resident population in Italy amounted to 59,257,566 people, according to ISTAT, equating to a drop of 0.6 per cent over 12 months.

Italy’s population had risen virtually every year since world war one, hitting a peak of 60.8 million in 2015, but it has since been in decline, reports Reuters.

The number of marriages celebrated in Italy in 2020 also collapsed by almost half, with 96,687 weddings taking place: 47.5 per cent less than in 2019.

Photo Wanted in Rome

 

RELATED ARTICLES

Nasoni: Rome's free drinking fountains
City

Nasoni: Rome's free drinking fountains

Rome to create 'Baroque-style' garden on Via Giulia
City

Rome to create 'Baroque-style' garden on Via Giulia

Rome sees return of traffic conductor's podium in Piazza Venezia
City

Rome sees return of traffic conductor's podium in Piazza Venezia

Rome in March
City

Rome in March

Rome reopens Via Sannio gardens after 8 years of Metro C works
City

Rome reopens Via Sannio gardens after 8 years of Metro C works

Rome rolls out cobblestone-stamped sidewalks
City

Rome rolls out cobblestone-stamped sidewalks

Rome moves bus terminal before opening Mausoleum of Augustus
City

Rome moves bus terminal before opening Mausoleum of Augustus

Rome mayor's fury over 15 mattresses dumped on street near Vatican
City

Rome mayor's fury over 15 mattresses dumped on street near Vatican

Rome plants trees in Piazza S. Silvestro
City

Rome plants trees in Piazza S. Silvestro

Exploring Rome's parks
City

Exploring Rome's parks

Rome in February
City

Rome in February

Rome issues guidelines in event of snow
City

Rome issues guidelines in event of snow

Rome's new bins get thumbs down from smokers
City

Rome's new bins get thumbs down from smokers

Rome bans fireworks on New Year's Eve
City

Rome bans fireworks on New Year's Eve

Rome rolls out new-look trash bins in the centre
City

Rome rolls out new-look trash bins in the centre