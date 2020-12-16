Italy set to record over 700,000 deaths this year, highest since 1944

Italy set to register highest annual death toll since world war two.

Italy is on track to record more than 700,000 deaths this year, the highest level since 1944 during world war two, according to estimates by national statistics agency ISTAT.

"It can be deduced that the high death toll is linked to the impact of covid-19," ISTAT president Gian Carlo Blangiardo said on 15 December, adding that the figure was "an estimate, because the year is not over yet."

"This is a worrying level because the last time something like this happened was in 1944 when we were in the midst of world war two," Blangiardo said on Italy's state television broadcaster RAI.

Blangiardo said that Italy registered 647,000 deaths in 2019, as reported by Italian news agency ANSA.

A new report issued by ISTAT on 15 December reveals that Italy's population has fallen and aged further, despite an increase in foreign nationals whose number rose by 43,480 last year to 5,039,637.

ISTAT recorded 59,641,488 people resident in Italy at the end of 2019, a drop of around 175,000 compared to the end of previous year, 2018.

This puts Italy's population at the end of last year roughly in line with that of 2011, ANSA reports, however in the intervening years the average age of the population has risen from 43 to 45.

The ISTAT report was issued the same day that Italy's health ministry registered 846 new coronavirus-related deaths over the last 24 hours.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
73071
Previous article Guide to contemporary art galleries in Rome

RELATED ARTICLES

Covid-19 in Italy: Alarm over Christmas crowds
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 in Italy: Alarm over Christmas crowds

Covid-19: Italy debates relaxing Christmas travel ban between towns
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy debates relaxing Christmas travel ban between towns

Covid-19: Italy's new travel rules for Christmas
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy's new travel rules for Christmas

Italy's interior minister tests positive for covid-19
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy's interior minister tests positive for covid-19

Italy: Rome high school students take their art history lessons in Baroque churches
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy: Rome high school students take their art history lessons in Baroque churches

Covid-19: Italy's police to monitor crowds from the sky
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy's police to monitor crowds from the sky

Covid-19: Italy bans travel over Christmas holidays
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy bans travel over Christmas holidays

The unseen effects of covid-19 on children in Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

The unseen effects of covid-19 on children in Italy

Covid-19: Delta and Alitalia to offer 'quarantine-free' flights between US and Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Delta and Alitalia to offer 'quarantine-free' flights between US and Italy

50 thousand people have died in Italy since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic

50 thousand people have died in Italy since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic

Italy: Naples draws on coffee tradition to offer covid-19 tests for those unable to pay
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy: Naples draws on coffee tradition to offer covid-19 tests for those unable to pay

Covid-19: Italy prepares for a very different Christmas
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy prepares for a very different Christmas

Covid-19 in Italy: Next 7-10 days crucial, says health minister
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 in Italy: Next 7-10 days crucial, says health minister

Rome mayor recovers from covid-19 and returns to city hall
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome mayor recovers from covid-19 and returns to city hall

Italy reports record 40,000 cases of covid-19 in one day
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy reports record 40,000 cases of covid-19 in one day