Italy’s Berrettini comes second in Wimbledon final
Rome tennis ace beaten by Djokovic in Wimbledon final.
Matteo Berrettini, who made history by becoming the first Italian to reach a Wimbledon final, was beaten by Novak Djokovic 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in the men's singles final on Sunday evening.
Rome mayor Virginia Raggi tweeted: "Thanks for the dream and the emotions you gave us. You were a lion on the court. Rome is proud of you and by your side. We are waiting for you in city hall. Daje"
The top-level tennis match came a matter of hours before Italy face England in the highly-anticipated Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium.
Grazie per il sogno e le emozioni che ci hai regalato. In campo sei stato un leone. Roma è orgogliosa di te e al tuo fianco. Ti aspettiamo in Campidoglio. Daje #MatteoBerrettini #Wimbledon
— Virginia Raggi (@virginiaraggi) July 11, 2021
