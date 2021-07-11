Italy’s Berrettini comes second in Wimbledon final

Rome tennis ace beaten by Djokovic in Wimbledon final.

Matteo Berrettini, who made history by becoming the first Italian to reach a Wimbledon final, was beaten by Novak Djokovic 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in the men's singles final on Sunday evening.

Rome mayor Virginia Raggi tweeted: "Thanks for the dream and the emotions you gave us. You were a lion on the court. Rome is proud of you and by your side. We are waiting for you in city hall. Daje"

The top-level tennis match came a matter of hours before Italy face England in the highly-anticipated Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium.