Italy to hold state funeral for David Sassoli in Rome

Italy to honour Sassoli with state funeral on Friday.

European parliament president David Sassoli, who died in the early hours of Tuesday, is to receive a state funeral in Rome on Friday.

The news, reported by Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, follows the green light from the Italian cabinet on Wednesday morning.

Sassoli's body will lie in state at Rome city hall from 10.00 to 18.00 on Thursday, and the funeral service will be held at noon on Friday in the Basilica di S. Maria degli Angeli, in Piazza della Repubblica.

The presidents of the European Commission and the European Council - Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel - will attend the funeral.

Tributes have poured in for the 65-year-old Sassoli who passed away in hospital in Aviano, northern Italy, where he had been seriously ill for more than two weeks.

Italian premier Mario Draghi recalled Sassoli as "an attentive and authoritative voice" who "defended European values and the rights of the weakest".

Italy's outgoing president Sergio Mattarella hailed him as a "passionate politician, a loyal, rigorous leader" whose "unexpected and untimely death" is a source of "deep pain to the people of Italy and Europe."

EC president von der Leyen, speaking in Italian, said on Tuesday: "It is a sad day for Europe. Today our union loses a convinced pro-European, a sincere democrat and a good man", adding that her "thoughts go to his wife Alessandra, his children Giulio and Livia and all his friends."

Pope Francis remembered Sassoli as a man of faith, "animated by hope and charity, a competent journalist and an esteemed man of the institutions who, calmly and respectfully, in his public role and responsibility, did his utmost for the common good with rectitude and generous commitment."

On Monday the EU parliament confirmed that Sassoli had been admitted to hospital in Italy on 26 December "because of a serious complication due to a dysfunction of the immune system.”

A member of the centre-left Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats, Sassoli had been president of the 705-seat EU parliament since 2019.

He was first elected to the European Parliament in 2009 as a member of Italy’s Partito Democratico (PD).
Sassoli won another term in 2014 and served as the parliament's vice-president.

A former television journalist, he was hospitalised with severe pneumonia in September and returned to Italy to recover.

Sassoli resumed his activities in November and indicated that he would not be seeking re-election.

The European parliament is to organise a commemorative ceremony  on 17 January at the opening of the plenary session in Strasbourg.

General Info

Address Piazza Della Repubblica, 00185 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Italy to hold state funeral for David Sassoli in Rome

Piazza Della Repubblica, 00185 Roma RM, Italy

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76277
Previous article Italy nurse arrested for faking covid vaccinations for cash

RELATED ARTICLES

David Sassoli, EU parliament president, dies in Italy aged 65
Politics

David Sassoli, EU parliament president, dies in Italy aged 65

Italy parliament to start voting for new president on 24 January
Politics

Italy parliament to start voting for new president on 24 January

The kidnapping and assassination of Aldo Moro
Politics

The kidnapping and assassination of Aldo Moro

Italy and France sign Quirinale Treaty in Rome
Politics

Italy and France sign Quirinale Treaty in Rome

Italy’s president set to swap palace for Rome apartment
Politics

Italy’s president set to swap palace for Rome apartment

Interview with former Rome mayor Ignazio Marino
Politics

Interview with former Rome mayor Ignazio Marino

Italy: G20 leaders toss coins in Rome's Trevi Fountain
Politics

Italy: G20 leaders toss coins in Rome's Trevi Fountain

G20 Italy: Rome's futuristic 'Cloud' where world leaders will meet
Politics

G20 Italy: Rome's futuristic 'Cloud' where world leaders will meet

G20 Italy: Which world leaders will be in Rome?
Politics

G20 Italy: Which world leaders will be in Rome?

Italy G20 Leaders' Summit in Rome to be held amid tight security
Politics

Italy G20 Leaders' Summit in Rome to be held amid tight security

Rome clean by Christmas says new mayor
Politics

Rome clean by Christmas says new mayor

Rome's new mayor Gualtieri takes office as Raggi era ends
Politics

Rome's new mayor Gualtieri takes office as Raggi era ends

Roberto Gualtieri elected new mayor of Rome
Politics

Roberto Gualtieri elected new mayor of Rome

Rome, Turin and Trieste vote for new mayors in run-off elections
Politics

Rome, Turin and Trieste vote for new mayors in run-off elections

Rome votes for new mayor in run-off election
Politics

Rome votes for new mayor in run-off election