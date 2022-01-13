Italy steps closer to referendums on cannabis and euthanasia

Eight referendums to be assessed by courts next month.

Italy's constitutional court is to rule on the validity of eight referendums on 15 February, including one referendum each on legalising euthanasia and cannabis, and six on justice reform.

The two highest-profile of the eight referenda relate to euthanasia and cannabis, which received the green light from the court of cassation on Wednesday after it validated the signatures gathered from the public in petitions.

Right-to-die activists secured more than 1.2 million signatures in a petition calling for a referendum to decriminalise euthanasia, while weed advocates amassed 630,000 signatures in their campaign.

In both cases the number signatures - a large amount of which were gathered online via Italy's digital identity system SPID - were well in excess of the half a million threshold required to trigger a public vote.

Cannabis

The cannabis petition called for a referendum to legalise the growing of marijuana for personal use and scrap prison sentences for selling small amounts of the drug.

In November the right-wing Lega and Fratelli d'Italia (FdI) failed to in their attempts to sink the progress of the cannabis petition by tabling a "suppressive amendment."

However the motion was rejected by the centre-left Partito Democratico (PD), the populist Movimento 5 Stelle (M5S) and the liberal +Europa, while the centre-right Forza Italia - an ally of the Lega and FdI - abstained from voting.

Euthanasia

The euthanasia petition called for a referendum to abolish a clause in a 1930 law that punishes the homicide of a consenting person with up to 15 years in jail.

The campaign received a boost in November after Italy's first medically assisted suicide case was authorised by the ethics committee of the Marche regional public health authority.

Assisted suicide is a divisive issue in Italy and faces strong opposition from conservative politicians and the Vatican which condemns it as "an intrinsically evil act."

The other six referendums awaiting judgement from the constitutional court next month concern a range of justice reforms, relating to issues including pre-trial preventive custody;  keeping careers separate between judges and prosecutors; and a modification to the existing anti-corruption Severino law which prohibits politicians with felony convictions from holding elected office.

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76288
Previous article Italy marks 10 years since Costa Concordia disaster

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy marks 10 years since Costa Concordia disaster
English news in Italy

Italy marks 10 years since Costa Concordia disaster

Rome funeral shock as coffin draped in Nazi flag
English news in Italy

Rome funeral shock as coffin draped in Nazi flag

Outrage in Italy as Scala dei Turchi cliffs stained red by vandals
English news in Italy

Outrage in Italy as Scala dei Turchi cliffs stained red by vandals

Italy celebrates 225 years of tricolour flag
English news in Italy

Italy celebrates 225 years of tricolour flag

Italy honours slain anti-Mafia judges with new €2 coin
English news in Italy

Italy honours slain anti-Mafia judges with new €2 coin

Rome bans New Year's Eve fireworks
English news in Italy

Rome bans New Year's Eve fireworks

Omicron: Italy bans New Year events and shuts night clubs
English news in Italy

Omicron: Italy bans New Year events and shuts night clubs

Italy moves to ban fur farming
English news in Italy

Italy moves to ban fur farming

Italy debates new covid restrictions at Christmas
English news in Italy

Italy debates new covid restrictions at Christmas

Italy weighs up new covid restrictions as Omicron concerns grow
English news in Italy

Italy weighs up new covid restrictions as Omicron concerns grow

US returns $10 million of looted treasures to Italy
English news in Italy

US returns $10 million of looted treasures to Italy

The Economist crowns Italy 'Country of the Year'
English news in Italy

The Economist crowns Italy 'Country of the Year'

Italy Green Pass protest leader banned from another city
English news in Italy

Italy Green Pass protest leader banned from another city

Italy braced for general strike on 16 December
English news in Italy

Italy braced for general strike on 16 December

Italy presents Rome bid for Expo 2030
English news in Italy

Italy presents Rome bid for Expo 2030