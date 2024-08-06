34.2 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 06 August 2024
Italy's news in English
Taco 1920 x 116
Taco 1920 x 116
Taco 1920 x 116
AuR Summer 24 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italy set for hottest weekend of the year
News English news in Italy

Italy set for hottest weekend of the year

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Weekend of 10-11 August set to be Italy's hottest in 2024.

Italy faces the hottest weekend so far this summer, according to weather forecasters, with scorching temperatures expected from the north to the south of the country.

“Temperatures will rise by a few degrees until Sunday, determining, most probably, the hottest weekend of 2024", meteorologist Lorenzo Tedici of ILMeteo.it website said on Tuesday.

"Between Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 August maximum temperatures of up to 39-40°C are expected also in the north, particularly in Emilia Romagna" - Tedici said - "while in the south (especially in the internal areas of the main islands) it will rise again to 42-43°C as in Libya and Tunisia".

The intense heat expected this weekend is set to ease in the days around Ferragosto, Italy's main summer holiday on 15 August.

This summer Rome has been urging tourists to download the Waidy Wow app which locates the nearest nasoni drinking fountains around the capital.

Italy has a 1500 telephone helpline active from 09.00 to 18.00 offer advice on how to manage the heat as well as information about social and health services available.

For heatwave updates in Italy see the health ministry websitePhoto: Vereshchagin Dmitry / Shutterstock.com.

Smiling H2 - 724x450
Taco 1920 x 190
Taco 1920 x 190
Taco 1920 x 190
Smiling H3 - 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Acorn High H5 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

English news in Italy

Italy's Calabria region rocked by 5 magnitude earthquake

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Rome prosecutors investigate cause of wildfire in Monte Mario

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Rome on red alert for heatwave

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Siena hosts Palio horse race on 16 August

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy issues red heatwave alert for 17 cities

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy celebrates 125 years of Fiat

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy puts seven cities on red alert for heatwave

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Rome to install 18,000 new bins across the city

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -