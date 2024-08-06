Italy set for hottest weekend of the year

Weekend of 10-11 August set to be Italy's hottest in 2024.

Italy faces the hottest weekend so far this summer, according to weather forecasters, with scorching temperatures expected from the north to the south of the country.

“Temperatures will rise by a few degrees until Sunday, determining, most probably, the hottest weekend of 2024", meteorologist Lorenzo Tedici of ILMeteo.it website said on Tuesday.

"Between Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 August maximum temperatures of up to 39-40°C are expected also in the north, particularly in Emilia Romagna" - Tedici said - "while in the south (especially in the internal areas of the main islands) it will rise again to 42-43°C as in Libya and Tunisia".

The intense heat expected this weekend is set to ease in the days around Ferragosto, Italy's main summer holiday on 15 August.

This summer Rome has been urging tourists to download the Waidy Wow app which locates the nearest nasoni drinking fountains around the capital.

Italy has a 1500 telephone helpline active from 09.00 to 18.00 offer advice on how to manage the heat as well as information about social and health services available.

For heatwave updates in Italy see the health ministry website. Photo: Vereshchagin Dmitry / Shutterstock.com.