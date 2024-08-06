34.2 C
  3. AS Roma unveils design for new stadium in Rome
AS Roma unveils design for new stadium in Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

New stadium to be located in Pietralata district.

Italian football club AS Roma unveiled its designs for a new home stadium in Rome following a recent meeting between the club's top management and the city's mayor.

The €960 million stadium project in the Pietralata district was presented to mayor Roberto Gualtieri at the end of July by the club's vice president Ryan Friedkin and CEO Lina Souloukou.

Roma subsequently published a video on social media showcasing the planned new stadium designed by Populous, an international architectural studio specialising in sports facilities.

The stadium will have a total capacity of 55,000 seats, which can be extended to 62,000, with the aim of completing the project in 2027 in time for the centenary of the club's founding.

The new facility, to be located near Tiburtina train station and the Metro B stop Quintiliani, is set to become the club's permanent home after having shared the 72,000-seater Stadio Olimpico with local rivals SS Lazio since 1953.

Central to the stadium's design are the curved stands of seats in the southern Curva Sud, planned to be among the largest in Europe.

Following the meeting at city hall, Friedkin stated: "With its iconic design inspired by classical Roman architecture and state-of-the-art facilities, the stadium will offer a world-class experience to everyone, from football fans to the local community."

In a statement, Gualtieri hailed the privately-funded project as being integrated "with the monumental and historical characteristics of the city, inspired by green sustainability and linked to a redevelopment of the area with a very large park and very significant green areas”.

General Info

Address Pietralata, 00158 Roma RM, Italy

