Fri, 18 August 2023
Italy's news in English
  3. Thieves steal €2 million worth of jewels from Rome princess
News Crime

Thieves steal €2 million worth of jewels from Rome princess

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Rome police investigate major jewellery heist.

The central Rome penthouse of an Italian princess was broken into on Wednesday by thieves who escaped with a trove of jewellery and valuables worth an estimated €2 million.

 

The afternoon robbery occurred at the Via Cavour residence of Princess Vittoria Odescalchi, reports Rome newspaper Il Messaggero.

 

The thieves got inside the apartment after forcing open French doors on a terrace with views of the Colosseum and Piazza Venezia.

 

There was nobody at home at the time of the robbery and the break-in was reportedly faciliated by the absence of an alarm.

The criminals broke into a safe and stole its precious contents, much of it historic and unique pieces of jewellery, as well as ransacking the apartment before making their getaway.

Police have launched an investigation into the professional-style robbery which occurred in the days around Italy's Ferragosto holiday when many Rome residents are currently out of town.

Forensic police have carried out an examination of the crime scene and officers are studying CCTV from surrounding streets in an attempt to identify the thieves.

 
