Thieves steal €2 million worth of jewels from Rome princess

Rome police investigate major jewellery heist.
The criminals broke into a safe and stole its precious contents, much of it historic and unique pieces of jewellery, as well as ransacking the apartment before making their getaway.
Police have launched an investigation into the professional-style robbery which occurred in the days around Italy's Ferragosto holiday when many Rome residents are currently out of town.
Forensic police have carried out an examination of the crime scene and officers are studying CCTV from surrounding streets in an attempt to identify the thieves.
