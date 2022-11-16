Rome parking woes the subject of a new board game

Er Giro de Peppe challenges players to find parking in Rome.

The challenge of finding a parking space in Rome is the subject of a fun new board game launched in the Italian capital in time for the Christmas market.

The game is titled "Er Giro de Peppe", an expression in Roman dialect to denote an odyssey that takes the traveller "all round the houses" to get to their destination, with players required to park as close as possible to the Trevi Fountain.

Er Giro de Peppe is the result of a collaboration between board game company Clementoni and Rome is More, a social channel and enterprise founded by Carolina Ventosi in 2018 to spread Roman culture via a Romanesco-English dictionary and merchandise.

The game includes the city's landmarks and districts, with plenty of obstacles along the way, and cards with questions on the history of Rome which players must answer to earn coins for the parking metre.