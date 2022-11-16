19.4 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 16 November 2022
Italy's news in English
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Rome parking woes the subject of a new board game
News Lifestyle

Rome parking woes the subject of a new board game

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Er Giro de Peppe challenges players to find parking in Rome.

The challenge of finding a parking space in Rome is the subject of a fun new board game launched in the Italian capital in time for the Christmas market.

The game is titled "Er Giro de Peppe", an expression in Roman dialect to denote an odyssey that takes the traveller "all round the houses" to get to their destination, with players required to park as close as possible to the Trevi Fountain.

Er Giro de Peppe is the result of a collaboration between board game company Clementoni and Rome is More, a social channel and enterprise founded by Carolina Ventosi in 2018 to spread Roman culture via a Romanesco-English dictionary and merchandise.

The game includes the city's landmarks and districts, with plenty of obstacles along the way, and cards with questions on the history of Rome which players must answer to earn coins for the parking metre.

The game can be purchased from the Rome is More shop in the Testaccio neighbourhood as well as online and at participating authorised retailers.

General Info

Address Via Mastro Giorgio, 31, 00153 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome parking woes the subject of a new board game

Via Mastro Giorgio, 31, 00153 Roma RM, Italy

Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Marymount - International School Rome

More like this
Related

Lifestyle Top stories

Where to celebrate Thanksgiving 2022 in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Rome's Museum of Illusions, where nothing is as it seems

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Vasco Rossi receives Rome's top honour

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle Top stories

Best places to live in Italy in 2022: Quality of Life survey

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Rome cinemas showing films in English

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

How to celebrate Halloween in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Rome to honour Russell Crowe as ambassador of Eternal City

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Tevere Day: Rome celebrates the river Tiber

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -