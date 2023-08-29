Rome's Circus Maximus to host Max Pezzali concert on 2 September

First concert at Circus Maximus since Travis Scott controversy.

Italian singer-songwriter Max Pezzali will perform at the Circus Maximus in Rome on Saturday 2 September in the final concert of the summer at the landmark Roman venue.

The 'Circo Max' show will see Pezzali celebrate his 30-year career in music, both as a solo performer and as a former frontman of pop rock group 883 which was active from 1991 to 2003.

Pezzali will be joined on stage in Rome by numerous musician friends including Articolo 31, Colapesce Dimartino, Dargen D'Amico, Gazzelle, Lazza, Paola & Chiara and Riccardo Zanotti of Pinguini Tattici Nucleari.

The concert will be the first at the Circus Maximus since the controversial show by American rapper Travis Scott which sparked earthquake fears and led to calls for an end to concerts at the ancient Roman site.

Pezzali's concert is expected to result in traffic restrictions in the Circo Massimo area this weekend, for details see Roma Mobilità website nearer the time.