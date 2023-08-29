19.8 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 29 August 2023
Italy's news in English
Mater Dei 1920x16
Mater Dei 1920x16
Mater Dei 1920x16
Santa Cecilia 700x180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Rome's Circus Maximus to host Max Pezzali concert on 2 September
News Lifestyle

Rome's Circus Maximus to host Max Pezzali concert on 2 September

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

First concert at Circus Maximus since Travis Scott controversy.

Italian singer-songwriter Max Pezzali will perform at the Circus Maximus in Rome on Saturday 2 September in the final concert of the summer at the landmark Roman venue.

The 'Circo Max' show will see Pezzali celebrate his 30-year career in music, both as a solo performer and as a former frontman of pop rock group 883 which was active from 1991 to 2003.

Pezzali will be joined on stage in Rome by numerous musician friends including Articolo 31, Colapesce Dimartino, Dargen D'Amico, Gazzelle, Lazza, Paola & Chiara and Riccardo Zanotti of Pinguini Tattici Nucleari.

The concert will be the first at the Circus Maximus since the controversial show by American rapper Travis Scott which sparked earthquake fears and led to calls for an end to concerts at the ancient Roman site.

Pezzali's concert is expected to result in traffic restrictions in the Circo Massimo area this weekend, for details see Roma Mobilità website nearer the time.

General Info

Address Via del Circo Massimo, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome's Circus Maximus to host Max Pezzali concert on 2 September

Via del Circo Massimo, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

Mater Dei H2 724x450
Haavas H3 - 1920 x 190 ITA
Haavas H3 - 1920 x 190 ITA
Haavas H3 - 1920 x 190 ITA
Paideia H3 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Marymount - International School Rome

More like this
Related

Lifestyle

Where to find Rome's Nasoni drinking fountains

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Toto Cutugno, Italian pop singer, dies at 80

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Musk claims that Zuckerberg has turned down offer to fight in Italy

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Bar in Italy charges 70 cents for coffee if you bring your own cup

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Ferragosto: Italy's summer holiday on 15 August

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle Top stories

Italy's epic locations vie to host Musk vs Zuckerberg fight

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Elon Musk says he will fight Mark Zuckerberg at 'epic location' in Italy

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Italy celebrates San Lorenzo and the night of the shooting stars

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -