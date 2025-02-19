Italy premier Meloni visits Pope Francis in hospital

"We joked as always", Meloni said.

Italy's prime minister Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday visited Pope Francis at Rome's Gemelli Hospital where he is being treated for a polymicrobial respiratory tract infection.

Pope Francis was hospitalised last Friday and has since shown the onset of pneumonia in both lungs, and his respiratory infection continues to "present a complex picture," the Vatican said.

"Meloni expressed to Pope Francis her wishes for a speedy recovery on behalf of the government and the entire nation", read the statement issued by the prime minister's office on Wednesday afternoon.

"I am very happy to have found him alert and responsive" - Meloni said - "We joked as always. He has not lost his proverbial sense of humour".

Photo credit: Fabrizio Maffei / Shutterstock.com.