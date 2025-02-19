9.8 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 19 February 2025
Italy's news in English
Smiling H1 - 1920 x 116
Smiling H1 - 1920 x 116
Smiling H1 - 1920 x 116
6 Nations 2025
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italy premier Meloni visits Pope Francis in hospital
News Politics

Italy premier Meloni visits Pope Francis in hospital

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

"We joked as always", Meloni said.

Italy's prime minister Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday visited Pope Francis at Rome's Gemelli Hospital where he is being treated for a polymicrobial respiratory tract infection.

Pope Francis was hospitalised last Friday and has since shown the onset of pneumonia in both lungs, and his respiratory infection continues to "present a complex picture," the Vatican said.

"Meloni expressed to Pope Francis her wishes for a speedy recovery on behalf of the government and the entire nation", read the statement issued by the prime minister's office on Wednesday afternoon.

"I am very happy to have found him alert and responsive" - Meloni said - "We joked as always. He has not lost his proverbial sense of humour".

Photo credit: Fabrizio Maffei / Shutterstock.com.

Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
RCC 1920x190
RCC 1920x190
RCC 1920x190
FiR 320 x 480 H3

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Acorn High H5 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Politics

Ostia seeks to break away from Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Politics

Placebo singer faces trial for insulting Italy premier Meloni

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Politics

Russia slams Third Reich remarks by Italy’s president

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Politics

Italy fails to back ICC after Trump sanctions

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Politics

Italy government defends release of Libyan war crimes suspect

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Politics

Donald Trump Junior accused of illegal hunting in Italy

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Politics

Italian judges reject detention of migrants in Albania for third time

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Politics

Italy's President Mattarella marks record 10 years in office

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -