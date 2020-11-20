Italy: Naples draws on coffee tradition to offer covid-19 tests for those unable to pay

People in Naples pay for covid-19 tests for those less well-off.

Neapolitans are paying for covid-19 tests for total strangers, inspired by the "caffè sospeso" tradition of a customer paying for an additional coffee to be enjoyed later by a stranger who cannot afford it.

The "tampone sospeso" initiative comes as the public healthcare system in Naples is struggling to cope with the backlog of people seeking covid-19 tests, with the option of paying for a test privately out of reach for many poorer people.

The swab tests, which cost the donor €18, are offered at the Basilica di S. Severo where medical staff are undertaking about 100 tests a day.

The initiative, described as "a strong gesture of solidarity," is organised by the charitable association SaDiSa, Diritti in Salute, together with Fondazione Comunità di S. Gennaro Onlus and local authorities.

Photo Avvenire