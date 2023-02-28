14.7 C
Jill Biden stops off in Naples and orders 19 pizzas from plane

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Stop-off in Italy en route home from Kenya.

US First Lady Jill Biden availed of a quick stop-off in Naples on Sunday night to enjoy a taste of the southern Italian city's famed pizza, media reports in Italy.

As the Executive One Foxtrot plane refuelled at the Capodichino US naval base - en route to Washington from Nairobi - the First Lady and her entourage ordered 10 margherita pizzas and nine of the diavola variety.

The order was placed with the pizzeria La Notizia 53 which is known to American audiences after it featured on Stanley Tucci's show Searching for Italy.

The pizzas were prepared and delivered personally by the restaurant's owner Enzo Coccia, who was requested to make the delivery to the military base at precisely 21.30.

Coccia told La Repubblica newspaper that he initially thought the pizzas were for US soldiers until he received a photo half an hour later from Executive One Foxtrot with the message "Pizzas on board".

Photo Il Mattino

Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

