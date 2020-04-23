Italy calls for global renaissance through culture

Italian culture minister calls for global cultural response to coronavirus pandemic during UNESCO video-conference.

"Let's work together under UNESCO guidance to transform this dramatic crisis into an instrument for a new global renaissance through culture, research and education."

This is the appeal launched by Italy's culture minister, Dario Franceschini, during a virtual meeting of the UNESCO culture ministers who convened on 22 April to discuss the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the world of culture.

The meeting saw 140 culture ministers outline the measures implemented in their countries in support of those employed in the creative and cultural sectors amid the covid-19 crisis.

      Read also:

The meeting also saw ministers listen to the experiences of countries affected first and those in which the crisis is still developing, and discuss prevention measures affecting the world of culture and the arts.

Franceschini said that a "global, coordinated and sustained response is needed to face a global challenge", saying it was "our duty to seize the opportunities and identify the solutions that can overcome the crisis and support recovery."

The minister concluded by saying: "We owe it to our communities, which in these difficult months have found a safe haven in culture."

Image: Primavera by Sandro Botticelli, Uffizi Gallery, Florence.

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome celebrates birthday with virtual tour of Baths of Caracalla
Culture

Rome celebrates birthday with virtual tour of Baths of Caracalla

Rome: Palazzo Merulana art museum founder dies
Culture

Rome: Palazzo Merulana art museum founder dies

Italy proposes 'Netflix of Italian culture'
Culture

Italy proposes 'Netflix of Italian culture'

Find your doppelgänger in Italy's art museums
Culture

Find your doppelgänger in Italy's art museums

Rome's Villa Pamphilj park is being vandalised at night
Culture

Rome's Villa Pamphilj park is being vandalised at night

Rome opera house renews Fuortes as head
Culture

Rome opera house renews Fuortes as head

Morricone music rings out over Roman Forum
Culture

Morricone music rings out over Roman Forum

Romantic poets celebrated on stamps
Culture

Romantic poets celebrated on stamps

Raphael's bittersweet 500th anniversary in Rome
Culture

Raphael's bittersweet 500th anniversary in Rome

Romans imitate Etruscan art on social media
Culture

Romans imitate Etruscan art on social media

Rome: European Heritage Label for Ostia Antica
Culture

Rome: European Heritage Label for Ostia Antica

Share the beauty of Italy's museums with the world
Culture

Share the beauty of Italy's museums with the world

How Rome's English-language bookshops are coping with lockdown
Culture

How Rome's English-language bookshops are coping with lockdown

Tipping in Italy: When, Where and How Much
Culture

Tipping in Italy: When, Where and How Much

Rome libraries open virtually during lockdown
Culture

Rome libraries open virtually during lockdown