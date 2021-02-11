Italy: Berlusconi recovers after fall in Rome

Berlusconi spent night in Milan hospital after falling in Rome.

Silvio Berlusconi, the former Italian prime minister and media magnate, is recovering from light injuries sustained after he fell at his Roman residence on 10 February, reports news agency ANSA.

The 84-year-old billionaire reportedly bruised his side in the fall, choosing to return to Milan where he checked into a clinic overnight.

Berlusconi was discharged this morning and is currently "at home, at work, voting remotely at the European Parliament," according to a statement released by his centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party.

The three-time premier had travelled to Rome earlier this week to attend the second round of government-formation consultations by premier-designate Mario Draghi , and voiced his strong support for the veteran economist.

Berlusconi was recently hospitalised in Monaco with heart problems and last year he contracted covid-19 , an experience he described as "the most dangerous ordeal of my life."

Photo AFP