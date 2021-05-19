Italian volcanoes Etna and Stromboli erupt on same day

Tourists have begun returning to the island of Stromboli in recent days.

The Italian volcanoes of Stromboli and Etna both erupted today, 19 May, according to Italy's volcanology institute INGV.

Etna, located in the north-east of Sicily, erupted just after 07.00 this morning, reports local newspaper La Sicilia.

A strong blast occurred on the nearby Aeolian island of Stromboli just before 15.00 this afternoon, the latest in an "intense phase of renewed volcanic activity," according to INGV.

A large plume of black smoke hangs over Stromboli, with lava and lapili flowing towards the sea in an uninhabited part of the island, reports news agency ANSA.

It is not the first time that both volcanoes have erupted on the same day.

However scientists say there is no evidence of a direct link between the two Sicilian volcanoes, despite their close proximity. Photo ANSA