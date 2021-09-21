Italian TV: Terence Hill leaves Don Matteo after 20 years

Raoul Bova to take up the baton as Terence Hill leaves the stage.

Veteran Italian actor Terence Hill is standing down from the long-running television series Don Matteo, in which he has played the lead role for more than 20 years.

Hill first appeared on Italian television screens as Don Matteo Bondini - a priest in the town of Gubbio in the Umbrian province of Perugia - in January 2000.

The popular TV series went on to become one of the most successful and long-lived on Italian state broadcaster Rai1.

Don Matteo is a wise, helpful character who is skilled at investigating local crime stories, in collaboration with his Carabiniere friend, Antonio Cecchini, played by comedian Nino Frassica.

Don Matteo cast and production team say goodbye to Terence Hill.

But now - after 22 years, 13 seasons and 259 episodes - Terence Hill has said goodbye to the beret-wearing priest and his trusty bicycle.

The 82-year-old actor, who starred in spaghetti westerns alongside the late Bud Spencer, has filmed his last episode in Spoleto where he received a send-off from the cast and production team.

But how exactly will the priest-detective leave the stage? This has yet to be revealed.

However, according to La Stampa newspaper, the new lead character will be Don Massimo, played by 50-year-old Italian actor Raoul Bova who will reportedly swap the bicycle for a motorbike.

The ten episodes in the 13th season of Don Matteo will be broadcast on Rai1 in 2022, probably starting in January as in previous seasons.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75609
Previous article Can ladybirds save Rome's pine trees from killer parasite?

RELATED ARTICLES

Sophia Loren to get award from Oscar Academy Museum
Entertainment

Sophia Loren to get award from Oscar Academy Museum

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy wins Emmy award
Entertainment

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy wins Emmy award

Rome fails in bid to host Eurovision 2022
Entertainment

Rome fails in bid to host Eurovision 2022

Duca 40: Rome's karaoke taxi driver
Entertainment

Duca 40: Rome's karaoke taxi driver

Mick Jagger buys a house in Sicily
Entertainment

Mick Jagger buys a house in Sicily

Måneskin to perform concert at Rome's Circus Maximus next summer
Entertainment

Måneskin to perform concert at Rome's Circus Maximus next summer

Which Italian city will host Eurovision 2022?
Entertainment

Which Italian city will host Eurovision 2022?

Rome band Måneskin top of Spotify Global Charts
Entertainment

Rome band Måneskin top of Spotify Global Charts

Alfredino: TV series revisits story that still haunts Italy after 40 years
Entertainment

Alfredino: TV series revisits story that still haunts Italy after 40 years

Rome Film Fest 2021 to honour Quentin Tarantino and Tim Burton
Entertainment

Rome Film Fest 2021 to honour Quentin Tarantino and Tim Burton

Italy’s Måneskin enter UK Top 10
Entertainment

Italy’s Måneskin enter UK Top 10

Italy's Måneskin set to conquer the world: New York Times
Entertainment

Italy's Måneskin set to conquer the world: New York Times

Nanni Moretti film up for top prize at Cannes
Entertainment

Nanni Moretti film up for top prize at Cannes

Rome is 'perfect stage' for Eurovision 2022 says mayor
Entertainment

Rome is 'perfect stage' for Eurovision 2022 says mayor

Rome band Måneskin wins Eurovision Song Contest for Italy
Entertainment

Rome band Måneskin wins Eurovision Song Contest for Italy