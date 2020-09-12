Italian premier to attend funeral of Willy

Conte to attend funeral as charges facing suspects are stepped up to murder in a case that has shocked Italy.

Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte is attending the funeral today of Willy Monterio Duarte, the 21-year-old Cape Verdian-Italian man beaten to death by a gang in the town of Colleferro, south of Rome, last weekend.

Conte, who spoke to Duarte's parents and sister by phone in recent days, told reporters that he was profoundly affected by the news of the savage killing, which left him "shocked."

The premier will be among those attending the funeral of Duarte, a young man described as popular and hard-working by those who knew him, at the sports ground in Paliano at 10.00 this morning.

There will be no television cameras allowed, with nobody permitted to record the funeral service on smartphones or any other such device, according to the wishes of the family.

Candle-lit procession in memory of Willy in Paliano

The family has also requested that mourners "carry out good deeds" instead of bringing flowers, and, "for those who wish, to wear a white top or white shirt, as a symbol of purity and youth." Italian media reports that Conte is wearing a white shirt.

As Paliano pays its final respects to Willy, those accused in his brutal death have had their charges stepped up from manslaughter to murder, following eye-witness reports that the attackers kicked and "jumped up and down" on the victim as he lay helpless on the ground, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

Those facing charges include brothers Gabriele and Marco Bianchi, Mario Pincarelli, and Francesco Belleggia, with additional suspects expected to be added to this list soon.

The Bianchi brothers reject all accusations

The Bianchi brothers, who are mixed-martial arts (MMA) practitioners and are allegedly well known for street violence, reject all accusations of their role in Duarte's brutal death, saying: "We never touched him."