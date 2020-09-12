Covid-19: Italy reopens schools as 13,000 staff test positive

Italy's new academic year begins with the reopening of schools on 14 September.

Around 13,000 teachers and staff in Italian schools have tested positive for covid-19, days before Italy reopens its schools to students on 14 September.

More than half a million school employees, both teachers and non-teachers, have undergone serological testing in recent days, ahead of the full reopening of schools on Monday.

The number tested represents about half of the country's 970,000 school staff, with the number of those who registered a positive result equating to 2.6 per cent of those tested, reports Italian newspaper Il Fatto Quotidiano.

School employees who tested positive are not permitted to return to work until they register a negative test result.

Italy's coronavirus emergency commissioner Domenico Arcuri told Tg1 News that two million tests are currently being distributed to schools across the country, in addition to millions of masks, with a free mask to be given each day to every student, teacher and staff member.

The central Lazio region, which includes Rome, is carrying out screening of its 200,000 school staff independently, reports Il Fatto Quotidiano.

On 11 September the Italian association of school head teachers (ANP) called on the government to make it obligatory for students returning from an absence of three days or more to present a doctor's note certifying they have recovered, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

Meanwhile the union of Italian students is planning to stage demonstrations on 25-26 September to protest against alleged failings in preparing schools to reopen, reports ANSA. The union claims that transport services are lacking and teacher numbers are insufficient.

Admitting that "it will be a tough year," Italy's education minister Lucia Azzolina acknowledged recently that there is "understandable concern" in relation to schools but reassured that Italy now has "clear rules, among the most rigorous in Europe."

Italy's schools reopened on 1 September for catch-up lessons after a nationwide closure of six months due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Although the official school opening date is 14 September, several Italian regions will reopen their schools on different dates: in the northern Alto Adige region schools reopened on 7 September, in Sardinia they reopen on 22 September, and in the southern region of Puglia the reopening date is 24 September.

Photo Vatican News
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
71882
Previous article Italian premier to attend funeral of Willy

RELATED ARTICLES

Covid-19 in Italy: rapid tests for all passengers on Rome-Milan flights
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 in Italy: rapid tests for all passengers on Rome-Milan flights

Covid-19: Italy's new rapid saliva test gives result in 3 minutes
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy's new rapid saliva test gives result in 3 minutes

Covid-19 in Italy: Student tests positive at private American school in Rome
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 in Italy: Student tests positive at private American school in Rome

Rome: No Mask protest against covid-19 rules
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome: No Mask protest against covid-19 rules

Covid-19 in Italy: Student tests positive at private school in Rome
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 in Italy: Student tests positive at private school in Rome

Italy: Covid-19 deniers to march in Rome
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy: Covid-19 deniers to march in Rome

Berlusconi hospitalized due to covid-19 infection
Coronavirus in Italy

Berlusconi hospitalized due to covid-19 infection

Covid-19 in Italy: 7 out of 10 parents worried about return to school
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 in Italy: 7 out of 10 parents worried about return to school

Covid-19: Italy’s schools could face teacher shortage
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy’s schools could face teacher shortage

Silvio Berlusconi tested positive for covid-19.
Coronavirus in Italy

Silvio Berlusconi tested positive for covid-19.

Covid-19 in Italy: Rome airport offers drive-in tests
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 in Italy: Rome airport offers drive-in tests

Covid-19: Italy's schools reopen with new rules
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy's schools reopen with new rules

Covid-19 in Italy: Reopening schools priority says Conte
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 in Italy: Reopening schools priority says Conte

Covid-19: Zero new cases at Rome's Fiumicino airport
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Zero new cases at Rome's Fiumicino airport

Covid-19 in Rome: St George's British International School delays reopening due to positive cases
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 in Rome: St George's British International School delays reopening due to positive cases