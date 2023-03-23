Is Cannabis Legal in Italy?

The legality and discourse of cannabis in Italy is filled with ambiguity.No one quite knows what the laws truly are and how they differentiate. In Italy, they are in two main groups: medical and recreational use. Each is with its own requirements and its own punishments.
Medical UseGrowing, selling, and importing medical cannabis is allowed, just if authorization from the Ministry of Health is obtained. Additionally, it’s only given to companies or institutions that have good behavior and ensure the cannabis is for professional guarantees. Cannabis for medical use that has been authorized can be prescribed by physicians that, again, have authorization by the Ministry of Health. If the product asked for is not authorized in Italy but it is in another country, the Italian doctor must send a request to both the Ministry of Health and customs office to import the medicine.
Recreational UseThe gray area begins here. Selling cannabis in Italy is illegal, but it has been decriminalized. However, what some companies do is make a product with low THC content (the main psychoactive chemical in marijuana). This sale is allowed because it is based on industrial cannabis legislation. Industrial cannabis is an herb originating from the Cannabis sativa plant that contains fibers, seeds, and oils that’s used for producing things like textiles, fabrics, soap, food, and building materials. In September 2021, the Ministry of Health stated that, with authorization, industrial cannabis is allowed for the purpose of supplying pharmaceutical companies.
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
JCU N.U.in Italy Program Assistant Manager
JCU N.U.in Italy Program Coordinator
Group Leader & Camp Counselor Positions for Spring & Summer