Sport

Naples alcohol ban for Italy-England match

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

2,500 England fans expected in Naples.

Naples has banned the sale of alcohol in the area around the Maradona Stadium on Thursday ahead of the Italy-England match when both nations kick off their European Championship qualifying campaign.

The ban, signed by Naples mayor Gaetano Manfredi, prohibits the sale of alcoholic beverages in the stadium and other areas of the city from 07.00 until midnight on Thursday 23 March.

The match, scheduled at 20.45, comes a week after hardcore fans of German football club Eintracht Frankfurt rioted in the southern Italian city ahead of a Champions League match against Napoli.

England will be looking to avenge the heartbreak of the 2020 Euro final in Wembley Stadium which they lost to Italy on penalties.

The two sides have met twice since then, with a 0-0 draw last June and a 1-0 Italy win in the Nations League last September.

Photo credit: Alexandros Michailidis / Shutterstock.com

