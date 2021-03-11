Gemelli Hospital in Rome rated best in Italy

Newsweek crowns Gemelli Hospital in Rome the best hospital in Italy and among the top 100 in the world

The Fondazione Policlinico universitario Agostino Gemelli Irccs is the first in Italy to appear in the ranking of the best hospitals in the world, at 45th place. The World's Best Hospital 2021 ranking is compiled every year by the historic American magazine "Newsweek", in collaboration with Statista Inc.

The ranking from "Newsweek" examined two thousand hospitals in twenty five countries, and the takes into account the excellence of care provided, the presence of renowned doctors, a nursing staff of the highest quality and an offer of advanced technologies.

The Gemelli and the covid-19 pandemic

"It is a particularly significant recognition in the year of the Covid-19 pandemic”, stated Marco Elefanti, general director of the Roman policlinico university, “the international confirmation of the value of our model of care, also in response to the health emergency".

In fact, in this year, Gemelli has continued to provide the best care for all patients, thanks to original organizational solutions such as the integration of tele- assistance in care processes, the creation of a hospital dedicated exclusively to Covid patients and the creation of pathways for Covid-free patients, who represent the majority.

"All in record time and with great participation from our entire community, doctors, health care and technical administrative staff, who really deserve a round of applause”, concluded Elefanti. “These results make us proud and repay us for the many sacrifices relentlessly made in a very difficult time to always ensure the best care for our patients. I hope, finally, that this result will be a stimulus to do better and better and to keep our guard up with respect to the current situation, still very complex and delicate".

How are Hospitals ranked

Hospitals to be considered for the world ranking are selected on the basis of 'nominations' suggested by experts in the healthcare field (over 74,000 doctors, managers and healthcare professionals were involved between September and November 2020), on the basis of the results of surveys conducted on patients and key medical performance indicators on hospitals (e.g. data on quality of treatment, hygiene measures and patient safety, ratio of number of patients per doctor and per nurse). After selecting the hospitals in this way, a board of international experts proceeds to evaluate them and draw up the world ranking.

Italy's global performance in Newsweek's ranking is excellent. In fact, among the best hospitals in the world 2021, there are 7 Italian hospitals among the top 100: in addition to Gemelli (first in Italy and 45th in the world ranking) there are Policlinico Sant'Orsola Malpighi (52nd place), Niguarda metropolitan hospital (72nd place), Humanitas clinical institute (79th), San Raffaele hospital (88th), Irccs Arcispedale Santa Maria Nuova of Reggio Emilia (93rd) and the hospital of Padua (98th place).