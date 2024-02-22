14.8 C
Ferragnez: Italy's top influencer couple split up

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Chiara Ferragni and Fedez part ways, according to media reports.

Italy's top fashion influencer Chiara Ferragni and her rapper husband Fedez have split up after five years of marriage, Italian media reported on Thursday.

The break-up, which follows months of speculation that the celebrity couple were on the verge of separating, was first reported by gossip site Dagospia and later confirmed by Corriere della Sera among other news outlets in Italy.

Fedez reportedly moved out of the family home in Milan on Sunday, and so far the reports of the break-up have neither been confirmed nor denied by the couple.

Ferragni, who has 29 million followers on Instagram, will be a guest of Fabio Fazio on the Nove television talk show Che Tempo Che Fa on 3 March, the programme's organisers said on Thursday.

The couple's marriage had reportedly been in difficulty since Ferragni co-hosted last year's Sanremo Music Festival, amid claims that Fedez stole the limelight from his wife by kissing male singer Rosa Chemical on stage and tearing up a photograph of an Italian junior minister dressed as a Nazi.

Footage of Ferragni admonishing her husband over the "gay kiss" went viral but when Fedez suffered serious health problems last year his wife rushed to his side.

However in December when Ferragni became embroiled in a children's charity drive scandal involving the sale of branded Christmas cakes and Easter eggs, her husband reportedly offered her scant support and allegedly said her legal problems were having a negative impact on his own business affairs.

Ferragni, 36, and Fedez, 34, have two children together: Leone (5) and Vittoria (2).

Photo credit: Andrea Raffin / Shutterstock.com.

