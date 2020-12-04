Covid-19: Vatican Museums stay closed until 2021

Vatican Museums remain shut in line with closure of Italy's museums.

The Vatican Museums will remain closed to visitors until 15 January 2021, in line with the closure of Italy's museums, due to the covid-19 crisis.

The museums, including the Sistine Chapel, had been due to open today but the Vatican has extended their closure into the new year.

The Vatican Museums have been closed to visitors since 5 November, after being shut for almost three months earlier this year due to the coronavirus emergency.

A statement on the museums' website says the measure also extends to the Pontifical Villas at Castel Gandolfo and that there will be a "direct automatic refund" for tickets purchased for the period of the new closure.

Those who have queries are invited to contact the museums at help.musei@scv.va.

Christmas at the Vatican

This year Pope Francis’ Advent and Christmas Masses will be live-streamed via the Vatican News website, however St Peter's Basilica remains open to visitors.

Another novelty this year is the Nativity crib exhibition, 100 Presepi, being held under the colonnade of Piazza S. Pietro.

The Vatican's Christmas tree, a 28-m tall spruce from Slovenia, will be illuminated in St Peter's Square at 16.30 on Friday 11 December.

Photo credit: Blue Planet Studio / Shutterstock.com.

Vatican City
