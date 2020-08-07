Covid-19: Italy set to extend mask-wearing rules

Italy's obligation to wear masks in enclosed public spaces and engage in social distancing is set to continue.

Italy is set to extend the obligation to wear protective facemasks in enclosed public spaces, including shops and public transport, sources told Italian news agency ANSA on 6 August.

The mask-wearing rules, part of Italy's fight against covid-19, are likely to be extended until at least the end of August, reports ANSA.

The measure is expected to be included in a new decree, currently being prepared by the Italian government, to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The decree, expected in the coming days, will likely retain many of the current restrictions such as a continuation of the ban on nightclubs and public gatherings of people.

However it looks like the decree could loosen restrictions for trade fairs and the cruise ship industry, following comments by Italy's premier Giuseppe Conte in a recent interview with Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

On 6 August Italy registered 402 new coronavirus cases over the previous 24 hours, up from 396 cases on 5 August, which was a sharp increase from the 190 new cases recorded on 4 August, according to figures released by Italy's health ministry.

Italy's health minister Roberto Speranza says that there are three "essential" rules in the fight against covid-19: the use of masks; social distancing and staying clear of crowds; and the frequent washing of hands.

