Covid-19: Italy an inspiration to other countries, says WHO

WHO director-general retweets post by Italy's health minister.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), has said that other countries are learning from Italy's efforts in tackling the coronavirus.

"Grazie mille @robersperanza, #Italy Health Minister, for a very good call and for your strong support to @WHO," Tedros commented as he retweeted a post by Italian health minister Roberto Speranza.

"Your leadership and humility is inspiring to other countries who are learning from and acting on Italy's experience."

Photo credit: Alexandros Michailidis / Shutterstock.com.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
71469
Previous article Covid-19: Italy set to extend mask-wearing rules

RELATED ARTICLES

Covid-19: Italy set to extend mask-wearing rules
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy set to extend mask-wearing rules

Italy threatens to ban Ryanair for breaking covid-19 rules
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy threatens to ban Ryanair for breaking covid-19 rules

Covid-19 in Italy: 'If we all respect the rules we will get back to normal' says Conte
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 in Italy: 'If we all respect the rules we will get back to normal' says Conte

Italy: Avoid beach parties due to covid-19 risk says Lazio Region
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy: Avoid beach parties due to covid-19 risk says Lazio Region

Covid-19: Italy’s president warns country not to let guard down
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy’s president warns country not to let guard down

Rome expands covid-19 testing for people arriving from Romania, Bulgaria and Ukraine
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome expands covid-19 testing for people arriving from Romania, Bulgaria and Ukraine

Italy: Bocelli says sorry for covid-19 comments
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy: Bocelli says sorry for covid-19 comments

The latest official data on Covid-19 in Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

The latest official data on Covid-19 in Italy

Italy extends covid-19 state of emergency until 15 October
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy extends covid-19 state of emergency until 15 October

Italy sends army to Sicily as migrants flee quarantine centres
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy sends army to Sicily as migrants flee quarantine centres

Covid-19: Andrea Bocelli 'humiliated and offended' by Italy's lockdown
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Andrea Bocelli 'humiliated and offended' by Italy's lockdown

Italy: Covid-19 tests for travellers arriving in Rome by bus from high-risk countries
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy: Covid-19 tests for travellers arriving in Rome by bus from high-risk countries

Covid-19: Italy adds Romania and Bulgaria to quarantine list
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy adds Romania and Bulgaria to quarantine list

Italy creates national day to remember covid-19 victims
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy creates national day to remember covid-19 victims

Covid-19 in Italy: 'Second wave possible' says Italian health minister
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 in Italy: 'Second wave possible' says Italian health minister