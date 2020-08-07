Covid-19: Italy an inspiration to other countries, says WHO
WHO director-general retweets post by Italy's health minister.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), has said that other countries are learning from Italy's efforts in tackling the coronavirus.
"Grazie mille @robersperanza, #Italy Health Minister, for a very good call and for your strong support to @WHO," Tedros commented as he retweeted a post by Italian health minister Roberto Speranza.
"Your leadership and humility is inspiring to other countries who are learning from and acting on Italy's experience."
Photo credit: Alexandros Michailidis / Shutterstock.com.
