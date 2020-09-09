Covid-19 in Italy: Student tests positive at private American school in Rome

American Overseas School of Rome responds to covid-19 case.

A number of students and teachers at the American Overseas School of Rome, a prestigious private school in north Rome, have been placed in isolation after a Year 10 student tested positive for covid-19, reports Italian newspaper of record Corriere della Sera.

The news, which was communicated to parents last night, came just five days after the school reopened to students on 3 September.

The student was described in the school's email as "asymptomatic and in good health," according to Corriere della Sera.

In a statement released on social media today, the school stated that as soon as it became aware of the situation its covid response team contacted Italy's ASL health authorities to ensure all protocols were implemented, and the entire campus was sanitised thoroughly overnight.

The school's covid response team used its contact tracing chart, alerting any individuals who had been in contact with the positive student. ASL will review each individual contact to determine the risk of contagion.

Dr Kristen DiMatteo, AOSR Head of School, issued the following statement to Wanted in Rome: "AOSR is working closely with the Italian Health Authorities to take every precaution to protect the health and safety of our community. We are thankful and heartened by the support of the community toward the student and toward our response to this situation.

My thanks go out to the COVID Response Team for quickly and thoroughly responding, and to all of the members of the community who have supported our work to keep the AOSR community safe and healthy so that safe learning will continue on campus."

The news follows a similar case at Marymount, a noted private international school also in north Rome, where a Year 12 student tested positive for coronavirus, leading to the isolation of nine of the student's closest contacts who will follow their lessons via distance learning.

Another prestigious international school in north Rome, St George's British International School, decided to delay its reopening, scheduled on 1 September, due to the number of positive covid-19 cases within its community.

Photo AOSR

