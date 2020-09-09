Covid-19: Italy's new rapid saliva test gives result in 3 minutes

"Daily Tampon" saliva test gives results in just three minutes.

Italy's health ministry has approved a rapid saliva test for covid-19 which provides results in just three minutes, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

The Daily Tampon has been developed by a company in Merate, near Lecco north of Milan, in collaboration with the University of Sannio, and is ready to start production.

How does the test work?

A saliva sample taken with a cotton swab is placed on the Daily Tampon which, similar to a pregnancy test, gives one of two results: two lines positive, one line negative.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
71834
Previous article Covid-19 in Italy: Student tests positive at private American school in Rome

RELATED ARTICLES

Covid-19 in Italy: Student tests positive at private American school in Rome
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 in Italy: Student tests positive at private American school in Rome

Rome: No Mask protest against covid-19 rules
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome: No Mask protest against covid-19 rules

Covid-19 in Italy: Student tests positive at private school in Rome
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 in Italy: Student tests positive at private school in Rome

Italy: Covid-19 deniers to march in Rome
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy: Covid-19 deniers to march in Rome

Berlusconi hospitalized due to covid-19 infection
Coronavirus in Italy

Berlusconi hospitalized due to covid-19 infection

Covid-19 in Italy: 7 out of 10 parents worried about return to school
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 in Italy: 7 out of 10 parents worried about return to school

Covid-19: Italy’s schools could face teacher shortage
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy’s schools could face teacher shortage

Silvio Berlusconi tested positive for covid-19.
Coronavirus in Italy

Silvio Berlusconi tested positive for covid-19.

Covid-19 in Italy: Rome airport offers drive-in tests
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 in Italy: Rome airport offers drive-in tests

Covid-19: Italy's schools reopen with new rules
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy's schools reopen with new rules

Covid-19 in Italy: Reopening schools priority says Conte
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 in Italy: Reopening schools priority says Conte

Covid-19: Zero new cases at Rome's Fiumicino airport
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Zero new cases at Rome's Fiumicino airport

Covid-19 in Rome: St George's British International School delays reopening due to positive cases
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 in Rome: St George's British International School delays reopening due to positive cases

Covid-19: 74 per cent of Italians say country handled crisis well
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: 74 per cent of Italians say country handled crisis well

Covid-19: Italy loses 70 per cent of foreign tourists in August
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy loses 70 per cent of foreign tourists in August