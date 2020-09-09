Covid-19: Italy's new rapid saliva test gives result in 3 minutes
"Daily Tampon" saliva test gives results in just three minutes.
Italy's health ministry has approved a rapid saliva test for covid-19 which provides results in just three minutes, reports Italian news agency ANSA.
The Daily Tampon has been developed by a company in Merate, near Lecco north of Milan, in collaboration with the University of Sannio, and is ready to start production.
How does the test work?
A saliva sample taken with a cotton swab is placed on the Daily Tampon which, similar to a pregnancy test, gives one of two results: two lines positive, one line negative.
