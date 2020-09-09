Rome archaeologists discover ancient stone pool

Archaeologists discover vast ancient pool complex but are baffled over its original function.

Italian archaeologists have announced the discovery of an ancient stone pool, dating to the fourth century BC, in an area of land between Rome and Ostia Antica, to the south-west of the capital.

The discovery of the enormous sunken pool, 48 metres long and 12 metres wide, was made during a one-year dig which began in June 2019, Rome's special superintendency announced today.

"Being faced with such a discovery has left even our archaeologists surprised," stated the special superintendent Daniela Porro, who added that the find proves "how much Rome, even outside its city borders, still has so much to give."

The oldest remains that have been unearthed on the site date back to the beginning of the fifth century BC.

"The excavation, in all its grandeur, reveals an important place" - explains superintendency archaeologist Barbara Rossi - "which lasted for over eight centuries, as demonstrated by the quantity and above all the quality of rediscovered structures, such as the monumental basin from the fourth century BC, found in all its expanse."

"An in-depth study of the large number of materials that this investigation has returned to us and continues to return to us - wood, terracotta, metal objects, inscriptions - will reveal the secrets of this extraordinary corner of the greater Rome area."

The find occurred during a so-called rescue or preventative excavation between Via Ostiense and Via di Malafede - an area inhabited since prehistoric times - in a two-hectare site destined for a real-estate development, according to local media.

Photos by Fabio Caricchia - Soprintendenza speciale di Roma Archeologia Belle Arti e Paesaggio.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
71835
Previous article Covid-19: Italy's new rapid saliva test gives result in 3 minutes

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome to restore forgotten palace near the Colosseum
Culture

Rome to restore forgotten palace near the Colosseum

Rome to unveil Torlonia Marbles at long last
Culture

Rome to unveil Torlonia Marbles at long last

Rome city museums free on 6 September
Culture

Rome city museums free on 6 September

Rome's MAXXI gets ready to open art museum in L'Aquila
Culture

Rome's MAXXI gets ready to open art museum in L'Aquila

La Fornarina: who was Raphael's mysterious lover?
Culture

La Fornarina: who was Raphael's mysterious lover?

Dante at the Baths of Caracalla in Rome
Culture

Dante at the Baths of Caracalla in Rome

Rome: Chiara Ferragni reignites debate with visit to Palazzo Barberini
Culture

Rome: Chiara Ferragni reignites debate with visit to Palazzo Barberini

Rome's Circus Maximus comes to life with virtual reality
Culture

Rome's Circus Maximus comes to life with virtual reality

Matt Dillon guest at Rome's first floating cinema
Culture

Matt Dillon guest at Rome's first floating cinema

Borromini guide to Rome
Culture

Borromini guide to Rome

Oliver Stone to open Rome's first floating cinema
Culture

Oliver Stone to open Rome's first floating cinema

Rome opens Raphael blockbuster 24 hours a day to cope with demand
Culture

Rome opens Raphael blockbuster 24 hours a day to cope with demand

Italy: Siena Cathedral unveils beautiful mosaic floors
Culture

Italy: Siena Cathedral unveils beautiful mosaic floors

Rome's Raphael show sells out of tickets
Culture

Rome's Raphael show sells out of tickets

Did Raphael really look like this?
Culture

Did Raphael really look like this?