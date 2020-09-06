Covid-19 in Italy: Student tests positive at private school in Rome

First case of covid-19 among students at a school in north Rome.

A final-year student at Marymount, a prestigious private international school in north Rome, tested positive for covid-19 on 4 September, in the first such case in the capital, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

Rome's ASL health authorities provisionally placed 65 people in home isolation, including the Grade 12 student's class-mates and his teachers, as a precautionary measure.

However the number in isolation was quickly reduced to nine of the student's closest contacts, with the other pupils free to return to school on 7 September, according to a statement released by the Catholic co-educational school.

Those in isolation will follow their lesson via distance learning and their health will be monitored by ASL authorities who assessed the risk of contagion as "very low," according to the school located off Via Cassia.

ASL praised the school's management of the situation, which it described as "optimal," while the school stated: "We cannot emphasize enough the importance of strictly following the implemented social distancing, mask wearing, and hand sanitising."

The news came less than a week after another noted international school in the capital, St George's, delayed its reopening, scheduled on 1 September, due to the number of positive covid-19 cases within its community.

Italian schools reopened on 1 September for catch-up lessons, with the 2020-21 academic year beginning officially in Italy on 14 September.

General Info

Address Via di Villa Lauchli, 180, 00191 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Covid-19 in Italy: Student tests positive at private school in Rome

Via di Villa Lauchli, 180, 00191 Roma RM, Italy
