News Sport

AS Roma rewards blood donors in Rome with match tickets

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Valentine's Day blood donation drive in Rome.

Italian Serie A football club AS Roma held a Valentine's Day blood donation drive in Rome on Tuesday, rewarding donors with free tickets for an upcoming home game at the Stadio Olimpico.

The initiative, organised in collaboration with the Italian Red Cross, took place in the Garbatella district of Rome, with donors given breakfast as well as match tickets.

Describing the blood drive as "a true act of love", AS Roma said that Roma fan clubs in Italy and around the world also held similar initiatives.

Where to donate blood in Rome

Blood can be donated at centri transfusionali in Rome hospitals, always in the morning, however opening times vary from hospital to hospital.

Donors must be aged from 18 to 70 and blood can only be given on an empty stomach.

For full details of how, when and where in Rome to donate blood see Regione Lazio website.

Photo credit: bestino / Shutterstock.com

