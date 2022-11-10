21.2 C
  Alessia Piperno: Italian travel blogger freed from Iran prison
News English news in Italy

Alessia Piperno: Italian travel blogger freed from Iran prison

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Italian premier gave the good news personally to Rome woman's parents.

Alessia Piperno, a 30-year-old Italian woman detained in Iran since September, has been released from prison and will soon return to Rome, the prime minister's office announced on Thursday.

"After intense diplomatic work today Alessia Piperno was released by the Iranian authorities and is preparing to return to Italy", read the statement from Palazzo Chigi.

Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni informed the woman's parents of the news by telephone personally, according to Palazzo Chigi.

Speaking at the end of a press conference with NATO secretary general Jens Stolenberg in Rome, Meloni paid tribute to Italy's "intelligence services, Undersecretary Mantovano, and the foreign ministry for the extraordinary and silent work to bring this girl home."

Piperno, a travel blogger and digital nomad, was detained at the notorious Evin prison in Tehran during the crackdown by Iranian authorities on the wave of protests following the death in custody of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini after she was held by 'morality police' for allegedly violating the Islamic republic's dress code.

Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri welcomed the "wonderful news", writing on Twitter: "We can't wait for her to come home to Rome and see her safe in the arms of her loved ones."

