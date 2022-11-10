21.6 C
Anti-Semitic message sprayed on Trieste Synagogue

By: Wanted in Rome

Trieste Synagogue vandalised on anniversary of Kristallnacht.

A police investigation is underway after an anti-Semitic message was sprayed across the front of the Synagogue in the north Italian city of Trieste.

The message, written in Italian, read: “Jews are the new racists and fascists”.

The anti-Semitic attack has been widely condemned by politicians including Massimiliano Fedriga, the governor of the Friuli-Venezia Giulia region where Trieste is located.

Expressing his full solidarity with the Jewish community of Trieste, Fedriga slammed the graffiti as a "cowardly gesture that must be firmly condemned."

The vandalism occurred on the 84th anniversary of Kristallnacht or the Night of the Broken Glass, a pogrom against Jews carried out by the Nazis throughout Germany and Austria on the night of 9-10 November.

General Info

Address Via S. Francesco D'Assisi, 19, 34133 Trieste TS, Italy

Anti-Semitic message sprayed on Trieste Synagogue

Via S. Francesco D'Assisi, 19, 34133 Trieste TS, Italy

