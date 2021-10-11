WordWorldCrossing: English reading group
At Casa delle Traduzioni in Rome, from the beginning of November, the reading group in English will resume its monthly meetings. The theme chosen for this cycle is “The Forms and Signs of the Ego”.
General Info
Price info Free
Address Via degli Avignonesi, 00187 Roma RM, Italia
Send an email
Your message has been succesfully sent! Thank You!
View on Map
WordWorldCrossing: English reading group
Via degli Avignonesi, 00187 Roma RM, Italia
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest news
Latest classifieds
English Mother tongue Teachers
Qualified English Teachers required for Professional Language School. All types of classes: Kindergarten, Middle Schools, High Schools, Adults. Please send Cv to : darby@darbyscho...
Native English speaker babysitter needed
We are looking for a native English speaker to help with a young girl of 12 years old 4 days a week between 2 pm and 7pm (20 hours/week in total). The girl is fluent in English, t...
EMT that holds green pass: offers on line, at your home, school or office General/Business/Cambridge/TOEFL English lessons to all ages individuals, pair and small groups. Please co...
Spend a lovely open-air evening in Trevignano Romano in conversation with esteemed author Andre Aciman (Call Me By Your Name, Out of Egypt, Harvard Square), who grew up in Rome. Th...