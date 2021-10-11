WordWorldCrossing: English reading group

At Casa delle Traduzioni in Rome, from the beginning of November, the reading group in English will resume its monthly meetings. The theme chosen for this cycle is “The Forms and Signs of the Ego”.

General Info

Price info Free
Address Via degli Avignonesi, 00187 Roma RM, Italia

WordWorldCrossing: English reading group

Via degli Avignonesi, 00187 Roma RM, Italia
