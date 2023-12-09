15.2 C
Mon, 11 December 2023
Italy's news in English
  3. Winter Aperitivo at Booktique
Classifieds Events

Winter Aperitivo at Booktique

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Join Giovanna from La Piccola Biscotteria, a Basilicata-based artisanal bakery, on Friday, December 15 from 5-8pm at Booktique for a winter aperitivo of mulled wine and cookies.

While sipping wine and eating cookies, shop the shelves at Booktique (Via della Stelletta 17) for Christmas gifts. You'll also be able gift boxes of Giovanna's hand-decorated cookies.

For more information visit lapiccoloabiscotteria.com

General Info

Price info Free Event
Address Via della Stelletta, 17, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
Image Gallery
1 of 3
Winter Aperitivo at Booktique - image 1
Winter Aperitivo at Booktique - image 1
Winter Aperitivo at Booktique - image 2
Winter Aperitivo at Booktique - image 2
Winter Aperitivo at Booktique - image 3
Winter Aperitivo at Booktique - image 3
Winter Aperitivo at Booktique - image 1
Winter Aperitivo at Booktique - image 2
Winter Aperitivo at Booktique - image 3

View on Map

Winter Aperitivo at Booktique

Via della Stelletta, 17, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

