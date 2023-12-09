Winter Aperitivo at Booktique

Join Giovanna from La Piccola Biscotteria, a Basilicata-based artisanal bakery, on Friday, December 15 from 5-8pm at Booktique for a winter aperitivo of mulled wine and cookies.

While sipping wine and eating cookies, shop the shelves at Booktique (Via della Stelletta 17) for Christmas gifts. You'll also be able gift boxes of Giovanna's hand-decorated cookies.

For more information visit lapiccoloabiscotteria.com