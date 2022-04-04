Wellness Retreat - San Gimignano - July 4-9, 2022
ALEXANDER TECHNIQUE, YOGA, FELDENKRAIS METHOD
6 MAGICAL DAYS | 6 MASTER TEACHERS
Exploring Three Unique Approaches to Psychophysical Learning at the beautiful Villa Ducci, San Gimignano. Tuscany.
Join us for an in-depth exploration of 3 Centered Learning... Integrating the intelligence of our Mind, Body, and Emotions
INFO & REGISTER: alexandertechniqueretreats.com/ Italian contact person: Paolo Frigoli - www.collolibero.it
General Info
View on Map
Wellness Retreat - San Gimignano - July 4-9, 2022
53037 San Gimignano, Province of Siena, Italy