Vatican Museums at Night guided tour with Amy
Lived in Rome for a while yet never taken a guided tour through the Vatican Museums? Well, here's your chance!
See the masterpieces of one of the finest collections in the world: the Vatican Museums with me, Amy Doherty - a fully licenced & native English speaking guide.
I'll be walking you through the intriguing history of the Vatican Museums as we explore its vast network of corridors and galleries. From ancient sculptural monuments to Renaissance masterpieces, this feast for the eyes will be served with a healthy dose of context and humour.
I'll tell you the legendary stories of the scandalous popes and petulant artists behind the most famous masterpieces in the Vatican, as well as see our favourite little-known gems that are often overlooked by most visitors.
Our itinerary will include:
Courtyard of the Pinecone
Octagonal Courtyard
Round Room
Gallery of the Maps
Gallery of the Candelabra
Gallery of the Tapestries
Raphael’s Rooms
Sistine Chapel
This tour will also be child-friendly so please bring your little ones!
Tour Details:
Min. number of partipants: 4
Max number of participants: 10
Tour Dates: Friday 4th September 2020 & Friday 11th September
Tour meeting time: 7.15pm
Tour start point: In front of Caffe' Vaticano, Viale Vaticano 100 (directly opposite the entrance to the Vatican Museums
Tour start time: 7.30pm sharp
Tour Duration: 3 hours
Dress code: Please ensure shoulders are covered & clothing reaches the knees for entrance to the Sistine Chapel.
ID requirements: Please
COVID regulations: Masks are compulsory within the Vatican Museums.
*NOTE: St Peter's Basilica is not included in this tour as it is shut in the evenings
To ensure ticket availabilty bookings close Wednesday 2nd September at 12pm (for the 4th September tour) and Wednesday 9th September (for the 11th September tour)
**Entrance tickets are non-refundable
For enquiries & bookings please email: amy.doherty@luxeassociatestravel.com
00120, Vatican City