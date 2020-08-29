Vatican Museums at Night guided tour with Amy

Lived in Rome for a while yet never taken a guided tour through the Vatican Museums? Well, here's your chance!

See the masterpieces of one of the finest collections in the world: the Vatican Museums with me, Amy Doherty - a fully licenced & native English speaking guide.

I'll be walking you through the intriguing history of the Vatican Museums as we explore its vast network of corridors and galleries. From ancient sculptural monuments to Renaissance masterpieces, this feast for the eyes will be served with a healthy dose of context and humour.

I'll tell you the legendary stories of the scandalous popes and petulant artists behind the most famous masterpieces in the Vatican, as well as see our favourite little-known gems that are often overlooked by most visitors.

Our itinerary will include:

Courtyard of the Pinecone

Octagonal Courtyard

Round Room

Gallery of the Maps

Gallery of the Candelabra

Gallery of the Tapestries

Raphael’s Rooms

Sistine Chapel

This tour will also be child-friendly so please bring your little ones!

Tour Details:

Min. number of partipants: 4

Max number of participants: 10

Tour Dates: Friday 4th September 2020 & Friday 11th September

Tour meeting time: 7.15pm

Tour start point: In front of Caffe' Vaticano, Viale Vaticano 100 (directly opposite the entrance to the Vatican Museums

Tour start time: 7.30pm sharp

Tour Duration: 3 hours

Dress code: Please ensure shoulders are covered & clothing reaches the knees for entrance to the Sistine Chapel.

ID requirements: Please

COVID regulations: Masks are compulsory within the Vatican Museums.

*NOTE: St Peter's Basilica is not included in this tour as it is shut in the evenings

To ensure ticket availabilty bookings close Wednesday 2nd September at 12pm (for the 4th September tour) and Wednesday 9th September (for the 11th September tour)

**Entrance tickets are non-refundable

For enquiries & bookings please email: amy.doherty@luxeassociatestravel.com