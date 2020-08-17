UMBRIA - farmhouse with pool

Guardea near Terni - We have a beautiful, exclusive 10 acre-estate nestled in the hills with a large pool framed by lavender and rosemary plants. The property is extremely peaceful and has an olive grove and fruit trees. From the porch, every evening you can witness the most enchanting sunset! The farmhouse was completely restored and has a very large living room with fireplace and open kitchen with a hand-carved marble sink! There are 4bedrooms, 4baths, jacuzzi, 55inch smartTV, antiques, very well-equipped kitchen. The porch is the perfect spot for lunch or dinner. There is also a BBQ which can be used as well. Orvieto, Todi, Amelia are just 20 minutes by car while the train station is only 10 minutes away taking you to Rome and Florence. In the town of Guardea, 5 mins away, you have shops and supermarkets and restaurants. The pool is absolutely fantastic! Horse back riding and tennis nearby. Fine dining in the area. Visit great local wineries, ceramic painting in Deruta. Olive mills for delicious olive oil. Available from September onward. The price depends on the time rented. For more information please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 (WhatsApp) or write: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Real Estate Finder's Fee Applied Separately