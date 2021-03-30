Temple University Rome Presents Author Amara Lakhous

As part of its Spotlight Series: Author Edition, Temple University Rome is delighted to host a virtual panel conversation with author Amara Lakhous on Wednesday, March 31 at 7 PM Rome Time.

This 1-hour live webinar will feature a brief reading by Mr. Lakhous, followed by a conversation with experts from the Temple University Rome faculty. Finally, the panel will also accept questions from Temple University students and the broader live audience.

Visit the website to learn more and register: https://rome.temple.edu/event/amara-lakhous/

General Info

Price info FREE
Address ONLINE
Email address emily.kravet@temple.edu

View on Map

ONLINE

