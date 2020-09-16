Tarot readings

The tarot is a tool for knowledge and self-awareness. The cards can be traced back to the Italian Renaissance and possibly to ancient Egypt. They represent universal symbols which speak the language of the human soul. The tarot tells the oldest story of humanity through a “hero’s journey” and each card represents a step toward enlightenment.

Beatrice blends her esoteric knowledge of the tarot with her intuitive gifts of clairvoyance, clairsentience and channeling to offer insight into the self, relationships, finances and opportunities for growth and expansion. Her guidance is for people going through their awakening process, the dark night of the soul and karmic/soulmate relationships. 

Throughout the reading you will get answers to your questions and find solutions to situations which may seem blocked. You will feel inspired and uplifted as you proceed on your life journey with a new sense of direction. 

The thorough readings include the use of several oracle and tarot decks by guidance.

General Info

Price info € 60
Email address hello@beatricecarafa.com
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
71916
Previous article Learning Support Specialist Needed
Next article Seeking Social media manager

RELATED ARTICLES

Translations from English / French.
Services

Translations from English / French.

Lessons in english € 20
Services

Lessons in english € 20

Rescue save people
Services

Rescue save people

Private Chef
Services Jobs wanted

Private Chef

PROFESSIONAL EDIT OF YOUR VIDEOS
Services

PROFESSIONAL EDIT OF YOUR VIDEOS

Bilingual Translator/Editor/Ghostwriter
Services

Bilingual Translator/Editor/Ghostwriter

Bilingual translator : Translations/Lessons
Services

Bilingual translator : Translations/Lessons

AP Pro Graphic Design at your Service >>>
Services

AP Pro Graphic Design at your Service >>>

Empowerment for Expat Ladies One-2-One Program
Services

Empowerment for Expat Ladies One-2-One Program

Intuitive Coaching Sessions and Energy Healing
Services

Intuitive Coaching Sessions and Energy Healing

Pediatric Sleep Consulting
Services

Pediatric Sleep Consulting

Bilingue: Traduzioni/ Lezioni di Italiano e Inglese al Telefono/Lessons on the Phone
Services

Bilingue: Traduzioni/ Lezioni di Italiano e Inglese al Telefono/Lessons on the Phone

MASSAGE BY ISTANBUL MASSEUR
Services

MASSAGE BY ISTANBUL MASSEUR

Intuitive Coaching Sessions
Services

Intuitive Coaching Sessions

Psychologist in English
Services

Psychologist in English