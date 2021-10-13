Tantra massage for women

Masseur offers kashimiro tantra massage for women both in studio and at your place.

You were not meant to be a ghost in your own life. This work can show you how to begin to open the door on how you might surrender to the mystery of becoming fully alive. To become aware of the humanity of your own body. To wrap your hands around your innate creativity and warm it. To begin to open to the whispering possibility of feeling more of your life. Tantric Bodywork can meet you wherever you find yourself right now.

For details drop a message to 3487608043

General Info

Price info 120€
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75744
Previous article English Teachers Needed
Next article Housing Coordinator Accent Rome Study Center

RELATED ARTICLES

IT-EN Professional Translator
Services

IT-EN Professional Translator

Life Coach available
Services Lessons Personal

Life Coach available

Private Chef
Services Jobs wanted

Private Chef

Bilingue : traduzioni e revisioni
Services

Bilingue : traduzioni e revisioni

Free Tour Rome - Get The Best Out Of Your Rome City Trip!
Services

Free Tour Rome - Get The Best Out Of Your Rome City Trip!

BilingualTranslator/Editor/Ghostwriter
Services

BilingualTranslator/Editor/Ghostwriter

NATIVE ENGLISH TUTOR
Services

NATIVE ENGLISH TUTOR

Experienced English Handyman in Rome
Services

Experienced English Handyman in Rome

Violinist for weddings,concerts and events
Services

Violinist for weddings,concerts and events

Experienced English Handyman in Rome
Services

Experienced English Handyman in Rome

English for all levels
Services

English for all levels

Fotoregali personalizzati fatti a mano
Services

Fotoregali personalizzati fatti a mano

I OFFER PROFESSIONAL VIDEO EDITING
Services

I OFFER PROFESSIONAL VIDEO EDITING

Experienced English Handyman
Services

Experienced English Handyman

Computer Science Dissertation Writing Services
Services

Computer Science Dissertation Writing Services