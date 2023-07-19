33 C
Classifieds Events

Sunset Tour - Friday 21/7: A 2000 Years Walk

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

A 2000 Years Walk

Friday 21 July - Sunset Tour

www.c-rome.com

A walk through more than 20 centuries of history, across all the most important historical periods of Rome, from its birth to the XX century. Art and architecture, religion, society and politics: the evolution of this unique city, from its origins to the current challenges, presented through some of its most iconic sites.

>>> With headphones

Itinerary: Capitoline Hill, Overview on the Roman Forum, Piazza Venezia, Via del Corso, St. Ignatius Square and Basilica, Hadrian’s Temple.

Date: Friday 21 July - 18.30 to 21.30

Cost: 25€/person

Confirmation of the participation within Friday 21 July, morning

Meeting point: Statue of Marco Aurelio in Piazza del Campidoglio | Finish point: Piazza di Pietra

Registration and payment policy: should you be interested in one of our proposals, please contact us at architetto@fabiobarilari.com

C-ROME: Tours and art experiences in Rome. Professors with years of experience in teaching and urban exploration have joined together to create unique experiences of this city. More details on our web site https://c-rome.com/

General Info

Price info 25€/person
Address Piazza del Campidoglio, 00186 Roma RM, Italia
Email address architetto@fabiobarilari.com

Sunset Tour - Friday 21/7: A 2000 Years Walk

Piazza del Campidoglio, 00186 Roma RM, Italia

