Stelvio for sale (diplomatic plate)

- Alfa Romeo Stelvio, Vulcano Black, Ti 2019, 40,000km, 280cv gasoline engine, all top options except sunroof and most expensive stereo system

- Every accessory as shown in the photos is included, except First Aid bag

- Android Auto/Apple CarPlay

- Original owner

- Last service at 40,000 km. at Alfa Romeo dealer

Contact: Fredrik mobile/WA: 349 7158191