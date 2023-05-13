Stelvio for sale (diplomatic plate)

- Alfa Romeo Stelvio, Vulcano Black, Ti 2019, 40,000km, 280cv gasoline engine, all top options except sunroof and most expensive stereo system
- Every accessory as shown in the photos is included, except First Aid bag
- Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
- Original owner
- Last service at 40,000 km. at Alfa Romeo dealer
Contact: Fredrik mobile/WA: 349 7158191
