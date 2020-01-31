Seeking Teaching Assistant for Rome Art Program (painting program) June/July 2020

We are seeking a Teacher's Assistant for one month of June/July, or the full 2 months of June and July 2020. Assisting with teaching American students painting. Interviews in Rome February 6 or 8. Contact info@romeartprogram.org for more information.

General Info

Price info $600USD for one month - $1200USD for full 2 months (June and July 2020)
Address Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy

View on Map

Seeking Teaching Assistant for Rome Art Program (painting program) June/July 2020

Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
69303
Previous article FREE TRIAL LESSON + 20% DISCOUNT on Italian Standard Course

RELATED ARTICLES

English Mother tongue Teacher
Schools and colleges

English Mother tongue Teacher

20% DISCOUNT on Italian Standard Course
Schools and colleges

20% DISCOUNT on Italian Standard Course

-20% DISCOUNT on Italian Language Courses
Schools and colleges

-20% DISCOUNT on Italian Language Courses

Teacher
Schools and colleges

Teacher

EVENING ITALIAN COURSES SPECIAL OFFER
Schools and colleges

EVENING ITALIAN COURSES SPECIAL OFFER

APRIL SPECIAL -25% off - Standard Italian language course
Schools and colleges

APRIL SPECIAL -25% off - Standard Italian language course

BEST ITALIAN LANGUAGE COURSE - 25% discount
Schools and colleges

BEST ITALIAN LANGUAGE COURSE - 25% discount

25% DISCOUNT on morning ITALIAN language COURSE
Schools and colleges

25% DISCOUNT on morning ITALIAN language COURSE

DISCOUNTS - DISCOUNTS - DISCOUNTS
Schools and colleges

DISCOUNTS - DISCOUNTS - DISCOUNTS

ESE Short course MUSIC MANAGEMENT_intake January 2018.
Schools and colleges

ESE Short course MUSIC MANAGEMENT_intake January 2018.

ESE Short course EVENTS MANAGEMENT_intake January 2018
Schools and colleges

ESE Short course EVENTS MANAGEMENT_intake January 2018

ESE BSc in Business Administration, January Intake 2018
Schools and colleges

ESE BSc in Business Administration, January Intake 2018

ESE MASTER PROGRAMME in Management, Marketing, Finance
Schools and colleges

ESE MASTER PROGRAMME in Management, Marketing, Finance

ESE Short course HOSPITALITY MANAGEMENT_Intake January 2018
Schools and colleges

ESE Short course HOSPITALITY MANAGEMENT_Intake January 2018

ESE Short course FILM BUSINESS_intake January 2018
Schools and colleges

ESE Short course FILM BUSINESS_intake January 2018