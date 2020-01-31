Seeking Teaching Assistant for Rome Art Program (painting program) June/July 2020
We are seeking a Teacher's Assistant for one month of June/July, or the full 2 months of June and July 2020. Assisting with teaching American students painting. Interviews in Rome February 6 or 8. Contact info@romeartprogram.org for more information.
General Info
Price info $600USD for one month - $1200USD for full 2 months (June and July 2020)
Address Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
Wanted in Rome
