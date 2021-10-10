Roots of Change - Wellness Weekend for Women
Want to get Happy, Healthy and Hopeful about your future goals?
Join us for our 'Roots of Change' weekend, organised by We Run A Girl Gang, where women support women with Goal Setting, Hormone Health, Yoga, Meditation, Hiking, Workouts & Vegan Cooking, to nurture and restore balance to your Physical, Social and Emotional Health and Well-Being. This event will be conducted in English.
Roots of Change is the perfect way to get a Mind-Body reset this Autumn! We look forward to seeing you there!
Itinerary:
Saturday
09:00-10:30 Arrival, Explore House/Gardens
10:30-11:00 Welcome Introductions
11:00-12:00 Total Body Workout
(Suitable for all fitness levels!)
12:00-13:00 Refresh
13:00-14:00 Vegan Lunch
14:00-14:30 Introduction to Goal Setting
14:30-17:30 Hike & Hormone Health Talk
17:30-18:30 Refresh & Smoothies
18:30-19:30 Goal Setting Workshop
20:00-21:00 Vegan Dinner
21:00-22:00 Gentle Bedtime Yoga
Sunday
07:30-08:15 Morning Yoga & Meditation
08:30-09:00 Light Breakfast
10:00-11:30 Workout & Run
11:30-12:15 Refresh & Pack
12:15-13:00 Lunch Prep & Eat
13:00-13:45 Weekend Reflections & Goodbye
Arrival:
By Car, follow directions to Manziana (Bracciano). Address will be shared when place is confirmed.
By Train, (from Ostiense or Trastevere), on the line to Viterbo, stop at 'Manziana-Canale Monterano'. From there, we can pick you up by car - it is 5 minutes to the house.
What to bring:
Yoga Mat & Blanket
(For Outdoor Yoga)
Towel
Fitness/Yoga Clothes
Water bottle
Hat (For Hiking)
Other Information:
Suitable for Women of all Fitness Levels
Flexible Itinerary & Participation
Shared Rooms
Free Pick Up from Station (Manziana/Canale Monterano)
Cost: €150 All Inclusive
For Booking or Questions:
Write to Anne or Fiona at -
WeRunAGirlGang@gmail.com
or call - 351 911 4451 (Anne)
329 756 3340 (Fiona)
Link to facebook event - https://fb.me/e/1UwcySl8f
00066 Manziana, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy