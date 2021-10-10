Roots of Change - Wellness Weekend for Women

Want to get Happy, Healthy and Hopeful about your future goals?

Join us for our 'Roots of Change' weekend, organised by We Run A Girl Gang, where women support women with Goal Setting, Hormone Health, Yoga, Meditation, Hiking, Workouts & Vegan Cooking, to nurture and restore balance to your Physical, Social and Emotional Health and Well-Being. This event will be conducted in English.

Roots of Change is the perfect way to get a Mind-Body reset this Autumn! We look forward to seeing you there!

Itinerary:

Saturday

09:00-10:30 Arrival, Explore House/Gardens

10:30-11:00 Welcome Introductions

11:00-12:00 Total Body Workout

(Suitable for all fitness levels!)

12:00-13:00 Refresh

13:00-14:00 Vegan Lunch

14:00-14:30 Introduction to Goal Setting

14:30-17:30 Hike & Hormone Health Talk

17:30-18:30 Refresh & Smoothies

18:30-19:30 Goal Setting Workshop

20:00-21:00 Vegan Dinner

21:00-22:00 Gentle Bedtime Yoga

Sunday

07:30-08:15 Morning Yoga & Meditation

08:30-09:00 Light Breakfast

10:00-11:30 Workout & Run

11:30-12:15 Refresh & Pack

12:15-13:00 Lunch Prep & Eat

13:00-13:45 Weekend Reflections & Goodbye

Arrival:

By Car, follow directions to Manziana (Bracciano). Address will be shared when place is confirmed.

By Train, (from Ostiense or Trastevere), on the line to Viterbo, stop at 'Manziana-Canale Monterano'. From there, we can pick you up by car - it is 5 minutes to the house.

What to bring:

Yoga Mat & Blanket

(For Outdoor Yoga)

Towel

Fitness/Yoga Clothes

Water bottle

Hat (For Hiking)

Other Information:

Suitable for Women of all Fitness Levels

Flexible Itinerary & Participation

Shared Rooms

Free Pick Up from Station (Manziana/Canale Monterano)

Cost: €150 All Inclusive

For Booking or Questions:

Write to Anne or Fiona at -

WeRunAGirlGang@gmail.com

or call - 351 911 4451 (Anne)

329 756 3340 (Fiona)

Link to facebook event - https://fb.me/e/1UwcySl8f

General Info

Price info 150 All Inclusive
Address 00066 Manziana, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
Email address werunagirlgang@gmail.com
Image Gallery
1 of 3
Roots of Change - Wellness Weekend for Women - image 1
Roots of Change - Wellness Weekend for Women - image 1
Roots of Change - Wellness Weekend for Women - image 2
Roots of Change - Wellness Weekend for Women - image 2
Roots of Change - Wellness Weekend for Women - image 3
Roots of Change - Wellness Weekend for Women - image 3
Roots of Change - Wellness Weekend for Women - image 1
Roots of Change - Wellness Weekend for Women - image 2
Roots of Change - Wellness Weekend for Women - image 3

View on Map

Roots of Change - Wellness Weekend for Women

00066 Manziana, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75730
Previous article English Mother tongue Teachers
Next article Babysitter

RELATED ARTICLES

WordWorldCrossing: English reading group
Events

WordWorldCrossing: English reading group

Evening with Andre Aciman
Events

Evening with Andre Aciman

Virtual Open House at American Overseas School of Rome
Events

Virtual Open House at American Overseas School of Rome

High School Info Night at AOSR
Events

High School Info Night at AOSR

Open day at Temple University
Events

Open day at Temple University

The European School of Economics opens its doors
Events

The European School of Economics opens its doors

Open Day at Temple University
Events

Open Day at Temple University

Assisted Fertility Families
Events

Assisted Fertility Families

GIving Birth ~ A Guided Tour
Events

GIving Birth ~ A Guided Tour

Meditation Retreat in Umbria - All Saint's Weekend (29 oct-2 Nov 2021)
Events

Meditation Retreat in Umbria - All Saint's Weekend (29 oct-2 Nov 2021)

C-Rome | A Sunset Walk - Thursday 5 August
Events

C-Rome | A Sunset Walk - Thursday 5 August

C-ROME | Special Event: Roman Forum, Imperial Forum, Palatine Hill, Colosseum _ Saturday 17 July
Events

C-ROME | Special Event: Roman Forum, Imperial Forum, Palatine Hill, Colosseum _ Saturday 17 July

ROMA JEWELRY WEEK October 11th - 17th 2021
Events

ROMA JEWELRY WEEK October 11th - 17th 2021

Free choral concert
Events

Free choral concert

C-Rome: Urban Drawing Lesson THE AVENTINE | Sunday 27 June
Events

C-Rome: Urban Drawing Lesson THE AVENTINE | Sunday 27 June