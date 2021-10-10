Roots of Change - Wellness Weekend for Women

Want to get Happy, Healthy and Hopeful about your future goals?

Join us for our 'Roots of Change' weekend, organised by We Run A Girl Gang, where women support women with Goal Setting, Hormone Health, Yoga, Meditation, Hiking, Workouts & Vegan Cooking, to nurture and restore balance to your Physical, Social and Emotional Health and Well-Being. This event will be conducted in English.

Roots of Change is the perfect way to get a Mind-Body reset this Autumn! We look forward to seeing you there!

Itinerary:

Saturday

09:00-10:30 Arrival, Explore House/Gardens

10:30-11:00 Welcome Introductions

11:00-12:00 Total Body Workout

(Suitable for all fitness levels!)

12:00-13:00 Refresh

13:00-14:00 Vegan Lunch

14:00-14:30 Introduction to Goal Setting

14:30-17:30 Hike & Hormone Health Talk

17:30-18:30 Refresh & Smoothies

18:30-19:30 Goal Setting Workshop

20:00-21:00 Vegan Dinner

21:00-22:00 Gentle Bedtime Yoga

Sunday

07:30-08:15 Morning Yoga & Meditation

08:30-09:00 Light Breakfast

10:00-11:30 Workout & Run

11:30-12:15 Refresh & Pack

12:15-13:00 Lunch Prep & Eat

13:00-13:45 Weekend Reflections & Goodbye

Arrival:

By Car, follow directions to Manziana (Bracciano). Address will be shared when place is confirmed.

By Train, (from Ostiense or Trastevere), on the line to Viterbo, stop at 'Manziana-Canale Monterano'. From there, we can pick you up by car - it is 5 minutes to the house.

What to bring:

Yoga Mat & Blanket

(For Outdoor Yoga)

Towel

Fitness/Yoga Clothes

Water bottle

Hat (For Hiking)

Other Information:

Suitable for Women of all Fitness Levels

Flexible Itinerary & Participation

Shared Rooms

Free Pick Up from Station (Manziana/Canale Monterano)

Cost: €150 All Inclusive

For Booking or Questions:

Write to Anne or Fiona at -

WeRunAGirlGang@gmail.com

or call - 351 911 4451 (Anne)

329 756 3340 (Fiona)

Link to facebook event - https://fb.me/e/1UwcySl8f