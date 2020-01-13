Rome Expat Meetup 50+

Rome Expat Meetup 50+ Wednesday & Sunday.

Wednesday meet/eat at Enoteca “Cul de Sac” in the centre. Sunday join the Walking Group for walks in/out of Rome.

This group is for Rome Expats aged 50 years and over.

For more information message (WhatsApp): 320 750 5690

