Rome concert series starts with three exciting concerts from classical to popular music

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Three concerts for three nights of music at the St. Andrew’s Church of Scotland in the city of Rome. On the first Friday of November, 9:00 pm, the concert of Luisa Sello & Bruno Canino, flute and piano, on Saturday 2, 9:00 pm, the concert of Duo Maclé with pianists Sabrina Dente and Annamaria Garibaldi, and on Sunday 3, 5:30 pm, the concert of La Rimembranza, trio of voices and historic guitars, formed by Maurizia Barazzoni, Diana Corradini and Sandro Volta.

Emotions in music is the title of the concert chosen by Luisa Sella and Bruno Canino, it will start from Bach and Beethoven to reach Milhaud and Dvořák. Flute and piano come together in an extraordinary harmony capable of enchanting the audience with these giants of classical music.

The Duo Maclé will perform on a 4-hand piano to evoke eclectic sounds, at times “chaotic” but always able to liberate the best vibrations of the piano and to give life to an exhilarating musical journey from Piazzolla to Gershwin.

On Sunday afternoon, La Rimembranza will present a musical program with unusual sounds typical of the 19th-century style of Bel Canto and entitled Interprete d’Amore. Voice and guitars will dialogue to explore romantic melodies searching for sensuality, love and passion in music.

All the concerts will be at the St. Andrew’s Church of Scotland, located in the historic city centre of Rome. For this special occasion the St. Andrew’s Church opens its doors to the concert evenings and offers to the music an unique atmosphere of sacred spirituality.

The Rome concert series is organized by The Arts Crossroad, a social association born from the love for the music of Chieko Hata and a group of friends who play and live in Rome. The association projects work on making music and art connecting each other and giving life to new forms of artistic and cultural expressions.

Useful information

Concert times: November 1-2 at 9:00 p.m. | Sunday at 5:30 p.m.

Where: St. Andrew’s Church of Scotland, Via XX Settembre 7 - Rome

Tickets: €15 full, €10 reduced under 18 / over 65 + online fee (€1.60)

Here the link: https://www.evients.com/profiles/the-arts-crossroad/8673cd98385e427a8fb56bb30a677bee

www.theartscrossroad.com

Tel: +39 3381320636

General Info

Price info €15 full, €10 reduced under 18 / over 65 + online fee (€1.60)
Address Via Venti Settembre, 7, 00184 Roma RM, Italia

Via Venti Settembre, 7, 00184 Roma RM, Italia

