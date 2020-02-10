Psychologist in English

Dr Laura Porry Pastorel provides sessions in English for people that needs a psychological support.

Her studio is in Piazza Pio XI 62 and she works every single day by appointment. She works with kids, adolescents, adults, couples and family regarding anxiety, depression, sadness, trauma, addiction, adjustment, psychosis and personality disorders. You can contact her by email lauraporry@libero.it or by phone on 3339999081 or 066622198.