Dr Laura Porry Pastorel provides sessions in English for people that needs a psychological support.
Her studio is in Piazza Pio XI 62 and she works every single day by appointment. She works with kids, adolescents, adults, couples and family regarding anxiety, depression, sadness, trauma, addiction, adjustment, psychosis and personality disorders. You can contact her by email lauraporry@libero.it or by phone on 3339999081 or 066622198.
General Info
Address Piazza Pio XI 62
Email address lauraporry@libero.it
View on Map
Psychologist in English
Piazza Pio XI 62
