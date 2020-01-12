Psychologist

If you are an expat living in Rome for working or studying reasons and you are experiencing a psychological difficulty we can support you having sessions in English. Living abroad is never easy and adjustment is a slow process we can look at together.

Our studio is in Piazza Pio XI, 62 and you can contact us by email l.porry@studioporry.com or lauraporry@libero.it

We run sessions every day by appointment.

General Info

Address Piazza Pio XI 62
Email address lauraporry@libero.it

Psychologist

Piazza Pio XI 62

