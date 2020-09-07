Professional Posturology Therapist

Specialized Posturology therapist offers aid for patients that are in need of full rehabilitation of posture. Services also include breath exercises to help recalibrate the spine, and diaphragm.

General Info

Email address trevormind@hotmail.it
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
71796
Previous article English Teacher Kids

RELATED ARTICLES

Afternoon (beat the heat!) Colosseum tour for kids in English with Amy
Events

Afternoon (beat the heat!) Colosseum tour for kids in English with Amy

Vatican Museums at Night guided tour with Amy
Events

Vatican Museums at Night guided tour with Amy

Open day at Temple University
Events

Open day at Temple University

The European School of Economics opens its doors
Events

The European School of Economics opens its doors

Open Day at Temple University
Events

Open Day at Temple University

Anglican church services
Events

Anglican church services

English Summer Camp
Events

English Summer Camp

SUMMER CAMP in English for children 7 to 12
Events

SUMMER CAMP in English for children 7 to 12

Wine Tasting Tour in Rome
Events

Wine Tasting Tour in Rome

On act Comic Opera in Rome
Events

On act Comic Opera in Rome

Free Street Photography Workshop
Events

Free Street Photography Workshop

12-week online Meditation Program
Events

12-week online Meditation Program

CALLING ALL ENGLISH SPEAKERS IN ROME! SPEND A LONG WEEKEND WITH SPEAK!
Events

CALLING ALL ENGLISH SPEAKERS IN ROME! SPEND A LONG WEEKEND WITH SPEAK!

Rome Expat Meetup 50+
Events

Rome Expat Meetup 50+

Carole Robb opening at Galleria Tibaldi, 7 February 18:00-20:00
Events

Carole Robb opening at Galleria Tibaldi, 7 February 18:00-20:00